Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 116.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

