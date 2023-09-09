Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,806,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 150,785 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $22,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 10,202,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,614,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at $91,650,801.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.