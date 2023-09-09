Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $620.00 by Analysts at Argus

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $470.00 to $620.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $586.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $587.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.23. The company has a market capitalization of $556.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,038,161 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,177,335. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

