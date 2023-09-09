Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,641,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,044,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.62.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $328.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

