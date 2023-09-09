Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

