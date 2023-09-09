Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer Sells 2,079 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $97,920.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,824.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthias Dollentz-Scharer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 18th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04.
  • On Wednesday, August 16th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,977 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $135,423.73.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 77,720 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $3,983,927.20.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.66. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

