Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 658.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after buying an additional 770,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 411.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 743,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $10,688,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

