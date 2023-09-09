Dodge & Cox Acquires 5,962 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,606,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.98% of CVS Health worth $936,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.9% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,566,900.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

