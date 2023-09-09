Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, September 4th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DHC opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,377,558.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,377,558.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,011,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,772,304.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,257,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,269,771.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.