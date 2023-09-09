Dimension Capital Management LLC Purchases 494 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.39. 11,813,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,384,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

