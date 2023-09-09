Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $505,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.69 on Friday, reaching $455.72. The company had a trading volume of 47,389,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,862,776. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

