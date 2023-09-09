DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo Buys 2,200 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DKS opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

