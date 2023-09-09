DC Investments Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DC Investments Management LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.98. 15,373,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,534,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

