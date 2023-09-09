Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,386 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $31,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 47.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. 621,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $65.80.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($4.45). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $636.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

