Cresta Advisors Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,555. The company has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.26.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.