Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Thomas W. Smith Sells 400 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $485.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a current ratio of 16.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $513.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.12. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $576.05.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.81 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.83 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 18.14%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 48.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CACC

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.