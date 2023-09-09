Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at CL King

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its target price cut by CL King from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CBRL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.86.

CBRL stock opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

