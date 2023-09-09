Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CBSH opened at $47.22 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.14 per share, with a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,853.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,853.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,956,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

