Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

