Cloverfields Capital Group LP Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 233.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $600.07. 728,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $570.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.11. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

