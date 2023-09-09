Cloverfields Capital Group LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 0.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. 9,556,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,962,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

