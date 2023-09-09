Cloverfields Capital Group LP Grows Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. FMR LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,032,000 after buying an additional 852,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after buying an additional 1,000,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after buying an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,774,000 after buying an additional 364,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.