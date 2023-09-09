Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 625 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $414.84. 1,869,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,161. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $417.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.49. The stock has a market cap of $390.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Get Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.