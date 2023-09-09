Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLNE opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $981.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.75 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

