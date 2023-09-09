CKW Financial Group Sells 150 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CKW Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $297.89. 17,572,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,984,200. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.18. The company has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

