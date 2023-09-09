Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Leagh Erin Turner Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $436,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $509,127.08.
- On Friday, July 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $392,040.00.
Ceridian HCM Stock Performance
CDAY stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -812.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,519,000 after buying an additional 3,273,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after buying an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 29.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,453,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,013,000 after buying an additional 2,632,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,340,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after purchasing an additional 460,989 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.
View Our Latest Report on CDAY
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ceridian HCM
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.