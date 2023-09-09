Cercano Management LLC Sells 33,077 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cercano Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,077 shares during the quarter. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $12.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $958.36. 479,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $945.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $907.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $971.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.