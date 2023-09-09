Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 1,012,174 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,413 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,012,174 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $530,953,000 after buying an additional 9,065,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $175,432,000. Amundi boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,378 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.87. 9,344,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 698.14, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

