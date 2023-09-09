Causeway Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $68,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,572,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,984,200. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

