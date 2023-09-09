Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.60 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,738,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,194,869. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

