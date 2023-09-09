Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,986,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,133. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.92.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

