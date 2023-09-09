Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.75.
CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th.
Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $241.87 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $197.22 and a 52 week high of $257.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.
