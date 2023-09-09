Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.75.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after buying an additional 337,249 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $241.87 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $197.22 and a 52 week high of $257.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

