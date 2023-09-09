Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,759,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.74. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.