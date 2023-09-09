Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 47 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,679 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,918 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $560.36. 2,265,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,932. The company has a market capitalization of $255.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.78.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.57.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

