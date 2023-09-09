Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,292 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $2,247,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Shell by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 101,171 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $47,671,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shell by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

SHEL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,476,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,798. The company has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.