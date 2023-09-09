Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,820 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises approximately 2.7% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $14,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth about $48,380,862,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

VONV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 483,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3484 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.