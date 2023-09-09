Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 18th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $7.52.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
