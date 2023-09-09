Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 18th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $5.87 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
