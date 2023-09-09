Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 18th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $5.87 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

