Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $24.68.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
