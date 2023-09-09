Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 59,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

