Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CCD opened at $20.08 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $24.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.