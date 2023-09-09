Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CCD opened at $20.08 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $24.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
