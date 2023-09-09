C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $10.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

CCCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,199,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,470 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,380,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 578,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,696,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 75,609 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 999,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after acquiring an additional 638,006 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCCC opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $113.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.07. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.01. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 872.34%. The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

