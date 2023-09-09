BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder John S. Johnson III Sells 42,530 Shares

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 42,530 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $17,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,184,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BuzzFeed Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 51.15% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BuzzFeed, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZFD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at $1,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 376,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

