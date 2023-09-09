Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Bought by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,383 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $44,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 890,341 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 54,993 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,300,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 163,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,267,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUR traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 8,291,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,048. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

