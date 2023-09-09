Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Price Target at $51.20

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

NYSE:WBS opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

