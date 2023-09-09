Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.13.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $352,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 723,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,941,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,277,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 354,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,186,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.