Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,159,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions makes up about 1.3% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $89,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $153,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,344.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,054 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BFAM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 204,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,699. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $98.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

