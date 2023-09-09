Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

BFH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

