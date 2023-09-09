BNB Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. BNB has a total market cap of $33.05 billion and $242.31 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $214.81 or 0.00831026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,849,377 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,849,416.32578206. The last known price of BNB is 214.87177953 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1615 active market(s) with $291,598,945.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

