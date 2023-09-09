BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000.

Shares of BATS ICSH remained flat at $50.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,664 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

