BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.41

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $3.89. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 1,268,580 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $277.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

